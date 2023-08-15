Gun industry group challenges new firearms marketing restrictions

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul listens during a May House floor debate of a bill subjecting gun dealers and manufacturers to civil action if they use deceptive marketing practices. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A gun trade association has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Illinois law that restricts how gun dealers and manufacturers market their products.

The Connecticut-based National Shooting Sports Foundation filed the suit in the Southern District of Illinois on Monday, just two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law.

