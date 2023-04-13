CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Historical Society will host its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at the former Carthage Senior Citizens Center, 301 Maine. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The speaker at the meeting will be Sid. J. Champion V of Clinton, Miss., who will tell the story of his great-great-grandparents, Sid and Matilda Montgomery. On May 16, 1863, the armies of Confederate Gen. John Pemberton and Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant clashed on Champion land in what many historians call a pivotal battle of the Vicksburg campaign. Champion will describe the family, the battle that changed their lives and the family's efforts to survive after the losses suffered during and after the war.
