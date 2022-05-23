CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Hancock County man was convicted of the 2020 beating death of his father.
Court records show a jury found Andrew J. De Haven guilty on one count of first-degree murder on Thursday in Hancock County Circuit Court.
De Haven, 38, of Pontoosuc was arrested Feb. 10, 2020, after 67-year-old Michael De Haven was found dead from head trauma.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to 690 Fourth St. in Pontoosuc, and upon arrival, Andrew De Haven exited the home and reportedly said that he killed his father.
Andrew De Haven reportedly told police that he struck his father four or five times with a hammer on Feb. 9, 2020.
DeHaven is set to be sentenced Aug. 2.