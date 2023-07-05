Hannibal could hire lobbyist as it considers public safety sales tax

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The city of Hannibal could hire a lobbyist to convince the Missouri Legislature to allow it to ask voters to approve a public safety sales tax.
The City Council on Tuesday agreed to have City Attorney James Lemon negotiate a contract with lobbyist Jason Zamkus to pursue the legislative solution required to allow Hannibal to seek the half-cent sales tax.
The council agreed to hike pay for Hannibal police officers and firefighters 10% in May.
Councilman Stephan Franke said a public safety tax would provide a long-term solution for the city while having tourists and other nonresidents help pay for police and fire services when they shop and dine in the city.
"Additionally, sales tax is going to adequately track inflation better than a property tax bill," Franke said. "And beyond that, I think a sales tax is fair. If you don't want to incur the tax, spend less money."
The earliest the public would be able to consider a public safety sales tax would be in the November 2024 election.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said he preferred seeking voter approval for a property tax increase.
"If we increase sales tax, the people that can least afford it pay another percentage of every dollar that the spend," Dobson said.
Dobson's proposal to draft ballot language for a property tax increase was defeated 3-2, with Councilmen Darrel McCoy and Charlie Phillips joining Franke.
In other business, the council approved the bid of Kansas-based Digital Ally for both in-car and body cameras for Hannibal police officers. The company will receive $198,370 for the cameras. The cost is spread out over five years.
Police Chief Jacob Nacke said the warranty for the department's in-car cameras expired earlier this year, and the body cameras are aging.
The council also approved an ordinance setting a special election for Nov. 7. The election will determine who will finish the the remainder of former Mayor James Hark's term. Hark resigned June 6.
Whoever wins the election will fill the remainder of Hark's term, which runs through April 2025.
Candidates can file petitions from July 11 through Aug. 1.
Councilmen also approved a resolution joining state Rep. Louis Riggs asking the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate U.S. 36 from the U.S. 61 interchange to the U.S. 24 interchange as Interstate 72.
The resolution states that the stretch of highway is built to interstate standards and that having the designation could benefit the local economy as businesses look at transportation before locating in any area.
Melissa Cogdal also was confirmed as the new city clerk. A deputy city clerk before the new appointment, Cogdal took the oath of office from Dobson.
