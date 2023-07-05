Hannibal could hire lobbyist as it considers public safety sales tax

Neely appointed Hannibal City Clerk Melissa Cogdal is sworn in by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson Tuesday, July 5, 2023, during the Hannibal City Council meeting.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The city of Hannibal could hire a lobbyist to convince the Missouri Legislature to allow it to ask voters to approve a public safety sales tax.

The City Council on Tuesday agreed to have City Attorney James Lemon negotiate a contract with lobbyist Jason Zamkus to pursue the legislative solution required to allow Hannibal to seek the half-cent sales tax.

