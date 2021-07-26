HANNIBAL, Mo. — A report of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of a Hannibal man in connection with last week’s shooting in the 800 block of Hazel.
Arrested was Adrian L. Miller, 24, of Hannibal.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded around 11:17 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had crashed in Ralls County, and the driver fled.
Ralls County deputies located a person in the area, identified as Miller, matching the description of the person who took the vehicle.
Miller was in possession of a stolen firearm, HPD said in a news release, and further investigation determined Miller was involved in the early Thursday shooting which left a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
Miller was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
A warrant issued by 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County charged Miller with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing a motor vehicle and first degree burglary. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and Miller remains in the Marion County Jail.
HPD was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.