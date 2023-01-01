HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges in connection with the Saturday shooting death of a 24-year-old man.
A warrant was issued Saturday for Justin J.W. Sims, 32. He faces charges with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The Hannibal Police Department said at 12:17 a.m. officers were called on a report of shots fired to a business in the 600 block of Broadway.
Upon arrival, officers found the wounded man. Officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead. The man's name was not released.
Police said officers found Sims within a block and arrested him without incident.
Sims is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
Police said no additional suspects are being sought and believe the shooting to be an isolated incident between the two men.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Hannibal Police detectives at 573-221-0987 or by visiting hannibalpd.com/citizens/crime-tips.