BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Hannibal man was seriously in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Pontiac GTO driven by Gabriel L. Webster, 30, of Bowling Green was heading south at 8:30 p.m. on Mo. 161 south of Pike County Road 313 when it went off the right side of the road. Webster overcorrected and the vehicle drove off the left side of the road, striking a culvert and overturning.
Skylar W. Stanbridge, 30, a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries.
Webster was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The patrol said both occupants were not wearing seat belts.
The patrol reported Webster was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was released.