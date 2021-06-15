HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured when she was struck by a car Saturday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kelly E. Lovall, 57, of Hannibal, exited a 2020 Dodge Journey without putting it into park at 7:25 p.m. on private property at 8469 Highway MM. The vehicle rolled from the driveway into a nearby pond, the patrol said, and Lovall was struck as she was trying to re-enter the vehicle. A passenger, a 2-year-old Hannibal boy, was removed by a bystander from the vehicle which came to rest in the pond.
Lovall was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.