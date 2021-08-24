HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Center man was seriously injured in a Monday night motorcycle crash in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Police Department said a motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old Center man was heading south on U.S. 61 near Highway MM around 6:21 when it was struck by another vehicle.
The man was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries, then was flown to the University Hospital in Columbia.
The department was assisted by Marion County EMS and the Hannibal Fire Department.