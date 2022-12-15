HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was formally charged following an arrest Wednesday for threatening another resident with a machete.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a formal warrant for Ethan A. Gauch, 18, of Hannibal on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
As originally reported Wednesday by the Hannibal Police Department, officers were sent to the 3500 block of Stardust Drive in Hannibal for a disturbance involving a man threatening a person in a car with a machete.
When officers arrived, they reportedly observed Gauch still holding the machete. The report shows that he was trying to get into a vehicle, smashing the windshield and driver's side window with the machete trying to get to the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The occupant was able to get out through the passenger side of the car and run into a nearby business. HPD officers reported Gauch was heading toward that business when they arrived. Gauch complied with commands of police and dropped the machete before being taken into custody without further incident.
Gauch reportedly did not know the person in the vehicle. Gauch was lodged in the Marion County Jail and continues to be held without bond.