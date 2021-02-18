HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Department of Social Services recently announced a comprehensive overhaul to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, with new technology enabling more efficient reporting of incidents following a sharp decrease in calls during the pandemic.
Jared Moore, youth services director at Douglass Community Services, witnessed a statewide decrease of 40% to 50% in hotline calls since schools closed in March 2020. Moore said the “unacceptable” drop reflects fewer people who can report indicators of abuse or neglect. The new “Genesys Cloud” hotline system allows DSS personnel to eliminate landline disruptions, streamline operations and ensure efficient calls back to people who are unable to hold.
With the hotline serving as the “gateway” to providing care for a child through the state, Moore said it was excellent news to hear the hotline was being upgraded with a modern system.
“I think that’s great, because the more access that adults have to observing vulnerable children, and the greater access they have to the hotline, the better care that these children get throughout the state,” Moore said.
DSS received 135,000 calls in 2019. People can call anonymously, and a majority of the calls are made by mandated reporters, including school officials during school hours. The upgraded system will allow staff to see all details on a single screen and ensure care is provided as soon as possible, as well as get back in touch with the mandated reporter.
“Assuring the safety of children is paramount, and making our hotline operation more reliable, easier and faster to get caller information is a critical first step,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director at the Department of Social Services. “In recent years, when the hotline experienced landline service disruptions, the wait for service reconnection was extremely stressful and disconcerting to callers and our staff who know what is at stake and is simply unacceptable. As a 24-7 operation, our move to a cloud-based system with a 99.99% ‘uptime’ record ensures greater safety for Missouri children.”
Moore said the region is fortunate to have a “safety net” of organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers, officials with the Department of Child Services and the Tenth Circuit Children’s Division and Juvenile Office working together to care for children in their time of need.
Moore oversees the CASA program at DCS, where volunteers advocate for foster children. He said Children’s Division and Juvenile office staff maintained service to all the children and affected families throughout the past year.
“It’s our partnership with them that really allows us to do what we do well,” Moore said.
Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd said those entities work to provide constant support for each child. Amid the pandemic, court proceedings have been transitioned to a teleconference format for safety.
“A constant concern in the Tenth Circuit is children living with intoxicated/illegally-drugged caregivers who are consistently neglecting the children’s physical and emotional needs, such as medical care, dental care, nutrition, education, attachment and physical safety,” Shepherd said.
When a hotline call comes in or officials like law enforcement officials or firefighters report an incident, Children’s Division officials investigate the situation and take action to ensure the child is safe, which could include providing parent education, in-home services for the parents, removing the child from the home to live with a relative or placing them in foster care.
If removal from the home is deemed to be the best solution, the juvenile office petitions the court for an order to take the action. Next, Children’s Division staff works under supervision of the court to address issues which led to the current situation.
Parents are connected with services like treatment for substance abuse or mental health issues, parenting education and individual counseling.
In each case, an attorney called a guardian ad litem is appointed to represent the child’s best interests. A CASA volunteer can serve that role, when they are available.
If the parents are not able to reunify with the child, their parental rights may be terminated and the child can be adopted.
In addition to CASA, Moore leads Kids in Motion, which is under the umbrella of DCS and is a United Way recipient.
The program serves vulnerable students, engaging them in community service projects, working in teams and working on various projects to sharpen skills like interviewing for a job and writing a resume. Moore said the ability to resume after-school activities brings back the opportunity to report any red flags of abuse or neglect.
“I think Kids in Motion and CASA are kind of the front lines being able to care for the community and care for the children in our community,” Moore said.
As more community programs reopen to youth, Moore said hotline numbers have increased over the past six months. Volunteers are needed to serve as CASA youth advocates, and mentors in the Kids in Motion program. Shepherd stressed the need for volunteer support as well.
“The government infrastructure to protect children in need is far from perfect. However, the system will improve as more individuals become involved who are willing to advocate for at-risk children and address their needs as individual children,” Shepherd said. “There is an abundant need for relatives and foster parents who are willing to stick with high-risk children during very difficult times.
Those who are interested in serving as a foster parent, should call 573-406-6941.
More information about CASA and Kids in Motion is available by calling 573-221-3892. If anyone is aware of an abused or neglected child, call 1-800-392-3738.