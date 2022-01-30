HANNIBAL, Mo. — In yet another step on the road to normal, the Admiral Coontz Armory on Saturday was filled with competitors of all kinds at the Chili Superbowl cook-off for 2022.
Sponsored by Golden Eagle Distributing Company along with the Hannibal Jaycees, proceeds from the even will go to support Kids in Motion. The event featured half a dozen chili chefs bringing their best efforts to America's hometown, along with an all-day cornhole tournament.
"We're really happy to be back," said Melissa Haynes, sales execution coordinator with Golden Eagle. "This is our first event of the year, and we usually have it in February, but we've moved it to January this year."
Along with the main competitions, Saturday's cook-off also featured a chili dog eating contest and a Beer Olympics competition, a crowd-pleaser from the annual Wing Ding event, which will take place in the spring.
"It seems like a really small place at first glance, but there's a lot going on," David Stephens said. Stephens was in Hannibal from Columbia on a work trip and decided to stop in at the the Chili Superbowl. "Watching the bags throwers is fun, and a few bucks for a bunch of chili? You can't beat that."
Golden Eagle was serving drinks, while Gretta's Southern BBW was offering additional food options and non-alcoholic beverages.
The doors opened at 11 a.m. Saturday with the chili being served up starting at noon. Just after noon, Haynes said she was encouraged by the early turn-out.
"We've already got a good crowd, and we're hoping by this afternoon we get a lot of people through the door."
Golden Eagle will again partner with the Hannibal Jaycees for the Wing Ding, though the specific date and details are still being worked out.
