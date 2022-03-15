HANNIBAL — The revision of a docking area on the Hannibal riverfront to accommodate a Viking Cruise Lines boat is closer to becoming a reality following Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall.
The council accepted a bid of $149,690, which was the lowest of two bids received, from Dubuque Barge and FleetIng Service Co., DBA Newt Marine Service.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, Viking has agreed to pay for the project provided the city utilizes the $50,000 that Viking gave the city for dock work as part of the original contract agreement. Dorian added that the city had not used any of the money as it was specifically set aside for dock repairs or modifications, such as the project that Viking is requesting.
Viking has asked that the riverfront’s southernmost dock be modified to better accommodate its ship that is expected to begin cruising on the Mississippi River this summer.
“The need for the modification is due to the Viking ships having an entrance to their ship further from the bow than the other cruise ships,” Dorian said.
The modifications will entail removing the dock spud poles and relocating the current dock approximately 50 feet further south than it currently is. Contractors would then set the poles back in place.
Additional work will entail setting a new “dead man” to tie up to and a new landing pad for the gangway.
In other business, the council gave first reading to a ground lease with the Hannibal Board of Public Works. The lease is necessary for the HBPW to secure approximately $11 million that it needs to pay for its share of the 160 Finn Project which includes construction of 2.75 miles of new 161 KV transmission line, a 34.5vK tie line and substation improvements.
Street closures were approved for the 27th annual Hannibal Cannibal on Saturday, July 2.
Mark Bross of Citizens for Proposition 1, spoke to the council regarding the proposition, which if approved by voters in April, would increase the city’s sales tax by one-half cent.
A bill was given a second reading that would amend the city code regarding sidewalk signs. The ordinance would clarify guidelines regarding portable signs, locations in which they may be used and restrictions on their use.
Second reading was given a bill that would amend the city code and create a Committee for the Management of Traffic Problems.
Approval was given the placement of a dumpster and the closure of a parking space during the VFW Post 2446’s club and kitchen renovation project.
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was given permission to use city-owned parks department property to conduct its annual firehose tests on Thursday, April 7.
Approval was given the sale of city-owned property at 415 Smith St. and at the end of Riverside Drive to Michael and Michelle Hagan for $575 per property.
Approval was given the sale of city-owned property at 2003 Gordon St. to Eugene D. King for $575.
A contract for $543,395 with T.G.B., Inc. was approved for the Hannibal Regional Airport runway lighting rehabilitation project.
Approval was given the state bid of $90,450 from the Tri-State Truck Center for a 2023 Mack MD7 truck.
