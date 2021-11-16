HANNIBAL — The transfer of city-owned property on Mark Twain Avenue in Hannibal was approved Tuesday night during a meeting of the city council at city hall.
City Manager Lisa Peck said that Horizon Rentals is proposing to redevelop the former Bestway Hotel, located at 612 Mark Twain Ave., into a functional hotel.
“The city obtained the hotel at no cost and proposes to transfer the property for $2,870 which covers the city’s portion of the past due taxes at the time the city accepted the property, as well as the labor and materials for boarding up the property,” Peck said.
The property will carry covenants on it for five years. It will also include a 50 percent real property only tax abatement for 15 years.
“Currently the property is not generating any tax revenue,” Peck said.
According to Peck, it is estimated that the project will generate just over $1 million of new investment in that area.
In other business, the council approved acquiring for $10,000 the property at 317 Broadway, the former Wareco site.
The parks fund and Hannibal Board of Public Works will both contribute $5,000 toward the purchase.
Approval was given the sale of city-owned property at 609 South Hayden to Mike Miles for $575. The city acquired the lot during the Marion County trustee sale. Miles intends to rebuild the home at that site and use it as rental property.
The sale of a lot owned by the city for several years at 2311 Market St. to Miles was also approved for $575.
The sale of a small section of city-owned property at the end of Prince Avenue to Larry Welch for $575 was approved. The property is located behind Welch’s business.
The council authorized the mayor to sign an engineering service agreement with Klingner and Associates for $54,999 for the design, bidding and construction administration services for the extension of Lakeside Drive into the industrial park located in western Hannibal.
The sale of two Kubota mowers to Webster Morris was approved. Morris’ bids of $3,910 and $4,010 were the highest received for the devices.
A bid of $34,863 was awarded to Poole Communications for the printing of 100,000 copies of the 2022 Hannibal Visitors Guide.
Second reading was given a bill that would see the property at 3700 Palmyra Road rezoned from E-Commercial to B-Multiple Family.
A bill that adds and defines “galleries” in the city code was given a second reading.
Given first reading was a bill which would allow the city of Hannibal, if approved by voters, to impose an additional limited city sales tax of one-half percent for the sole purpose of funding citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements. The issue will appear on the ballot during the municipal election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
A request was approved for street closures and the sale of alcohol on city-owned property during the Victorian Festival of Christmas, scheduled Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Hannibal.
Andrew Wikstrom was appointed as an alternate on the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire in May 2026.
