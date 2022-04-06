HANNIBAL — The development of a local port authority has the support of the city of Hannibal.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council at Hannibal City Hall approval was given to issue a letter of support for the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority’s (MRRPA) pursuit of a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant in order to fund the proposed port development project in rural Marion County.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, told the council that MRRPA representatives have been meeting with land owners in an effort to secure land for the project. According to Mehaffy, two sites are currently under consideration.
In other business, street closures were approved for the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis’ pork chop dinner fundraising events on Friday, May 13, and Friday, Sept. 9.
Approval was given street closures during the Juneteenth Celebration Festival, parade and three-on-three basketball tournament on June 18 and 19.
Street closures, the sale and consumption of alcohol, the use of city-owned property and the discharge of firearms loaded with blanks was approved during Twain on Main, May 27-29.
A request was approved from Steve Terry of Riverboat Excursions concerning riverfront lease modifications.
First reading was given a bill dealing with a franchise agreement between the city and Liberty Utilities regarding natural gas distribution.
First reading was given a code amendment regarding where smoking is prohibited in indoor workplaces and public places, and where smoking is not regulated.
Approval was given an agreement with Klingner and Associates for engineering services. Klingner will provide site monitoring at the former Warreco station’s location, which is city-owned property.
An agreement between the city and Viking USA regarding dock changes on the riverfront was approved. It was noted that the changes will be paid for by Viking.
A code amendment regarding metal siding on houses was given a first reading.
The trademark and service mark renewal application was approved for the city of Hannibal’s logo and tagline.
An initial funding agreement between the city and Horizon Rentals regarding property at 612 Mark Twain Ave. was approved.
Bid award approval was given the $13,678 proposal submitted to the police department by Invisio for 11 ear-in headsets. The purchase is being paid for by a USDA grant funding tactical systems.
Approval was given the city’s 2023-27 Capital Improvement Program.
First reading was given an amendment to the state block grant agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The $483,002 grant will be spent on the airport runway lighting project.
A payroll amendment regarding the reclassification of the parks department secretary-fiscal assistant to the fiscal management assistant was given a first reading.
The council gave second reading to a ground lease with the Hannibal Board of Public Works. The lease is necessary for the HBPW to secure approximately $11 million that it needs to pay for its share of the 160 Finn Project which includes construction of 2.75 miles of new 161 KV transmission line, a 34.5vK tie line and substation improvements.
