HANNIBAL — With construction of the Minnow Creek Subdivision in Hannibal having been completed the subdivision’s LLC recently asked to dedicate its infrastructure to the city for public use. That proposal was given a first reading by the city council on Tuesday night during its meeting at city hall.
With the council’s successful second reading in two weeks it would assume the “permanent, ongoing and future maintenance” of the subdivision’s streets and stormwater system.
Before the dedication request was brought before the city council the infrastructure was carefully checked.
“City Engineer Mark Bross and I recently inspected the street/stormwater system and it is built in conformance with city standards,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, who along with Bross recommended the city council approve the dedication.
In other business, the results of the April 5 general municipal election were certified by the council.
James Hark took the oath of office as mayor while Mike Dobson (Second Ward) and Charles Phillips (Fourth Ward) took the oath of office as council representatives.
Approval was given an event safety plan submitted by the Hannibal Free Public Library STEAM. The event will take place at the east parking lot located at 200 S. 5th St. on Wednesday, July 13.
A request for street closures was approved and an event safety plan was accepted from the Hannibal Jaycees for its Rooster 5K/Wing Ding on Saturday, May 21.
The Hannibal Jaycees’ request for street closures was approved and its event safety plan was accepted for National Tom Sawyer Days from Saturday, June 25, through Monday, July 4.
The North River Old Iron Club’s request for street closures was approved and its event safety plan was accepted for the Tractor Drive Fundraiser on Saturday, June 4.
Street closures and alcohol sales were approved during the Big River Steampunk Festival from Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5.
Mark Allen Milewski addressed the council for the second consecutive meeting regarding disparities in law enforcement.
A request to hire a municipal court clerk was approved.
Wesley Metz, the city’s director of finance, outlined the 2022-23 budget schedule.
The council was asked to consider scheduling public hearings for proposed code amendments regarding stormwater runoff management, and construction, maintenance and improvements. The hearings were scheduled for June 7.
Approval was given for the city to accept donated property located at 201 Dowling, 205 Dowling and 1512 Guernsey.
A pair of change orders were approved pertaining to the south dock modifications on the riverfront. Change order 1 will see $2,012 paid Newt Marine while change order 2 will pay $26,800 to D & L Excavating for additional work it will be performing.
The parks department was given permission to purchase an additional vehicle from Lou Fusz for $29,010.
First reading was given a tax ordinance relating to the approval of the sales tax increase that was passed by voters on April 5.
Second reading was given a code amendment regarding where smoking is prohibited in indoor workplaces and public places, and where smoking is not regulated.
A code amendment regarding metal siding on houses was given a second reading.
Second reading was given an amendment to the state block grant agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The $483,002 grant will be spent on the airport runway lighting project.
A payroll amendment regarding the reclassification of the parks department secretary-fiscal assistant to the fiscal management assistant was given a second reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.