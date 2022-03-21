JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Columbia man and a Moberly woman have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery last year at four businesses, including one in Hannibal, and two banks in Missouri.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 30, and Mary Catherine Sumpter, 28, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned last week by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City. The indictment was unsealed Friday following Sumpter’s arrest.
The indictment alleges the pair allegedly stole at gunpoint $3,334 from Check into Cash in Moberly on April 17; $297 from World Finance in Mexico on May 4; $670 from Advance America in Marshall on May 6; $200 from Check ‘n Go at 120 Steamboat Bend in Hannibal on May 20; $8,690 from Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove on June 2 and $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville on June 25.
The indictment says Stockton-Kenney brandished a firearm pointed directly at employees in each of the six robberies. The pair allegedly used physical restraints to immobilize employees of World Finance and Check ‘n Go during the robberies.
In addition, Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter are charged together in one count of business robbery, related to the Advance America robbery on May 6, and two counts of bank robbery.
Stockton-Kenney also is charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Columbia police officers seized a Taurus 9mm pistol from his residence when he was arrested on Aug. 10 in an unrelated state case. Stockton-Kenny has two prior felony convictions for burglary and prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and robbery.
Investigating agencies included the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.