HANNIBAL — In a show of support for the proposed development of a Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority, the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night authorized Mayor James Hark to send a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation regarding the port authority’s application for the Port Infrastructure Development Program’s Discretionary Grant Program.
Hark cited the importance that the port authority would have on regional commerce.
“This innovative project will allow small and mid-sized businesses in the rural tri-state area access to the most efficient transportation system, which is something they could not afford to do on their own, in terms of building their own private terminals of such scale and efficiency,” Hark wrote.
Hark noted that the proposed project in rural Marion County would be the only public port between St. Louis and the Quad Cities, Iowa, that would offer barge, rail and truck services.
Hark stressed that “this rural project cannot be built unless federal funds are available.”
In other business, approval was given a street closure during the Hannibal High School graduation program on Thursday evening, May 26.
A request was approved for street closures on Saturday, June 11, to accommodate the Pirate Pride 5K.
Street closures were approved on Thursdays from June 2 through Aug. 25 to accommodate Music Under the Stars.
The police department was given permission to purchase portable radios, extended warranties, batteries and chargers from A & W Communications for $10,746.
Permission was given for the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to submit a PMF grant application seeking matching marketing funds in the amount of $160,000.
First reading was given the final plat for the Timberview Terrace Subdivision.
Permission was given to accept a bid of $32,985 from Woody’s Municipal Supply Company for a drum mulcher.
Approval was given for the purchase of various materials.
A Land Conservation Partnership Grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation in the amount of $100,000 was approved.
Approval was given a revised warranty deed for property at 1906 Irwin that was sold to Shawn and Billie Frick.
The acquisition of right-of-way on the Highway 79 overpass by the Missouri Department of Transportation was discussed.
An amendment to the proposed franchise agreement with Mid-States Gas Company was given a second reading.
