HANNIBAL, Mo. — Unlicensed businesses operating in Hannibal run the risk of being closed by the city. During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council it authorized the closure by police of any businesses that are open, but do not have a current business license.
With the council’s blessing, City Collector Phyllis Nelson indicated that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, she will be contacting all unlicensed businesses to inform them of a 30-day appeal period.
“If nothing is resolved or appealed within that time, I will submit the list of remaining businesses to the police department. They will check to make sure the business is no longer operating,” Nelson told council members.
According to Nelson, several reminders have been sent out to businesses that city records indicate have not renewed their license.
On Jan. 4 certified letters were sent to all 33 of the businesses still listed as delinquent. By Jan. 13 the number had shrunk to 20, representing $1,520 in revenue due the city. As of the close of business on Jan. 19, the figure was down to 19, which amounts to $1,420 in fees.
The deadline to renew a business license in fiscal year 2020-21 was June 30, 2020.
Nelson said that if a business without an up-to-date license has a contract with the city “we will have to look to other vendors as we are prohibited from contracting with an unlicensed business.” Nelson added that bids from an unlicensed business will not be considered for city projects.
All city taxes, including a business’ county tax bill, must be paid before a business license can be issued, in addition to a “certificate of no tax due” issued by the Missouri Department of Revenue if a business has a state sales tax number.
In other business, a resolution was approved amending the city’s fiscal year 2020-21. Karen Burditt, the city’s director of finance, noted that the resolution was not inclusive of all the amendments that will be required during this fiscal year.
Included among the budget amendments were CARES Act grant money awarded the city by the Marion County Commission, the movement of $4,500 from the capital equipment-building line item in order to pay for unbudgeted repairs to the emergency management generator, the receipt of $172,463 in money received through two grants by the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau and a supplemental appropriation for $65,933 in order to make the last payment early for the fire department’s Smeal pumper truck.
A bid of $20,072 was accepted from Poole Communications for the printing of the 2021 Hannibal Visitors Guide.
The council announced that it planned to discuss security systems to be installed at Hannibal City Hall. The discussion took place in closed session after the council determined that disclosure of the issue in an open meeting would “impair the city’s ability to protect the security and safety of city employees and the city hall building.”