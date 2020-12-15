HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Street Department could soon feature an additional full-time position.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall consideration was given to creating a full-time street maintenance position while eliminating three part-time jobs.
The bill, which received a successful first reading, will come up for a final reading when the council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
“We currently have two of the part-time positions open due to promotions. We would like to promote our remaining part-time employee to the new full-time position,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
The new full-time position would pay $28,569. According to Dorian, the elimination of the three part-time positions and the creation of one full-time job would not cost the city any additional money.
In other business, the council gave permission to the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to submit a grant application to the Missouri Division of Tourism for the Promote Missouri Fund and, if awarded, allow the mayor to enter into an agreement.
According to Gail Bryant, director of the HCVB, Hannibal would be allowed to request up to $20,625 from the Promote Missouri Fund. The money would assist the HCVB with advertising in the leisure travel market.
The council approved the renewal of a service agreement with the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council. The new rate that will be paid by the city is $107,000.
A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to execute a quit claim deed to Zhongding Sealing Parts (USA), Inc., regarding certain city-owned property located in the West Side Industrial Park.
The council heard an audit presentation for fiscal year 2019-20 from a representative of Williams Keepers, LLC.
Approval was given to enter into an office lease extension for use of a small office at Hannibal Regional Airport.
The lease, which will run through Jan. 2, 2023, will generate $150 a month.
The space will be utilized by Bryan Nichols, communication director for Congressman Sam Graves.
Final reading was given a bill that revises city code regarding non-conforming uses.
According to City Attorney James Lemon, a non-conforming use is a use that was previously legal, that because of some type of change in the city code it is no longer legal.
Second and final reading was given a bill that will rezone 13 acres of land on Stardust Drive from A-one and two-family to planned density residential. The property is owned by Cabot Fine Homes, LLC.