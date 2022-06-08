HANNIBAL — A pair of administrative positions with the city of Hannibal were filled Tuesday night when the city council approved the appointments of Jacob Nacke as police chief and Bianca Quinn as finance director.
Two internal candidates for police chief were interviewed by the four-person selection panel, according to Lisa Peck, city manager.
“Both candidates had their strengths, but the panel unanimously agreed on recommending Lt. Jacob Nacke for the position,” Peck said.
Nacke, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Justice Administration, has been a member of the HPD for 16 years.
Nacke’s training and background include special response team training and attending a Medicolegal Death Investigator School. During his career Nacke has served as a field training officer, a mobile forensics investigator, a detective and a special response team leader.
Quinn will handle the responsibilities of finance director in addition to her current duties at the police department, according to Peck.
“With the reworking of administrative roles resulting in the creation of a fiscal management position, the duties of finance director are less than those of a full-time position,” the city manager said. “Furthermore, in her current role as HPD management assistant, Bianca already handles many similar functions for the police department.”
In other business, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson shared information regarding the Missouri Department of Transportation’s planned Third Street viaduct project.
The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau was given permission to submit a Promote Missouri Fund grant application to the Missouri Division of Tourism for matching research funds of up to $100,000.
First reading was given the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
A budget adjustment covering the last 90 days was given a first reading.
Approval was given a technology support agreement with Avenue Enterprise Solutions.
Permission was given the street department to purchase a new truck from Don Brown Chevrolet for $75,671.
The reappointment of John Ortwerth to the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board was approved.
Approval was granted the closure of streets during the Homesteading Life Conference on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Monday, Aug. 8.
Second reading was given the final plat for the Timberview Terrace Subdivision.
