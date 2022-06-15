HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1982 Harley-Davidson Softail driven by Michael B. Owens, 36, of Hannibal, was heading north at 1:35 p.m. on Mo. 79 at River Hills Road when it attempted to make a U-turn in front of a 2015 Kenworth tractor driven by Paul D. Taylor, 59, of Boonville. The Harley-Davidson was struck head-on by the Kenworth, the patrol said.
Owens was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department.