HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Thursday on Veterans Road just west of Hannibal sent an Illinois woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
At 2:46 p.m. Thursday, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Tracy A. Smith, 48, of Flossmoor, Ill., was heading west on on West Ely Road when a 2020 Kenworth driven by Brian Eccleston, 35, from Omaha, Neb., heading north on Veterans Road failed to stop, hitting the Hyundai.
Smith was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Ambulance, and Hannibal Rural Fire.