HANNIBAL, Mo. — A two-car collision just west of Hannibal sent three people to the hospital Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old Quincy female was westbound on West Ely Rd. just outside about Hannibal shortly before 5 p.m. According the report, the driver failed to yield to a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Adam M. Baxter, 19, of Hannibal that was going south on Veterans Rd.
The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers, Jade S. Lewis, 28, of Hannibal in the Ford and a 16-year-old female from Quincy in the Hyundai were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by the Marion County Ambulance. The driver of the Hyundai was reported to have moderate injuries, while the other two were being treated for minor injuries. All four individuals were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.
The MSHP was aided at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.