HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Sunday afternoon crash west of Hannibal injured two teens.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Hannibal male was heading east at 3:05 p.m. on U.S. 36 west of Shinn Lane, 2 miles west of Hannibal, when it blew a tire and ran off the road into the median, overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane.
A passenger, a 16-year-old Palmyra female, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries then flown by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.
Neither were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Hannibal Fire Department.