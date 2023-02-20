HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Sunday afternoon crash west of Hannibal injured two teens.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Hannibal male was heading east at 3:05 p.m. on U.S. 36 west of Shinn Lane, 2 miles west of Hannibal, when it blew a tire and ran off the road into the median, overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane.