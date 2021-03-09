HANNIBAL, Mo. — 3 Diamond Development (3DD), LLC, is the latest developer to come to Hannibal, look at the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital and see potential rather than the eyesore it is today.
Based in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood, Ill., 3DD has been in business since May of 2008. However, the principals of 3DD have over 60 years of experience in the field of affordable housing, according to Gregory Rodewald, CFO of the company.
“Key staff has been involved in numerous historic adaptive reuse developments and fully understand the complexities of dealing with the State Housing Preservation Office at the state level, as well as the National Park Service on the federal level, and have successfully navigated the complexities and red tape associated with both,” he said.
3DD’s vision for the former hospital on Virginia Street is to convert it into a multifamily apartment community that will be restricted to seniors.
“This adaptive reuse will feature one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and each unit will include many amenities,” Rodewald said.
The development will not just provide a place to reside.
“3DD believes that there is much more to affordable senior housing than just bricks and mortar. To that end, the primary focus is about establishing a true sense of community. This is accomplished through the implementation of smart, forward-thinking physical design elements that encourages our residents to actively engage with one another socially,” Rodewald said, adding that a social services coordinator will be hired to work with the city and civic organizations to help foster a sense of community through various social services and community events.
According to Rodewald, the cost of the project will be in the $11 million range. Funding for the renovation will come from “multiple sources.”
“The one thing that sets 3DD apart from other developers is that we are willing to put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “While most developers like to frontload any profit that they may be forecasting, and wince at having to defer any profit that they may make, we gladly will defer in most cases up to 50% of any profit that we can make on the front end and are willing to take that profit out of the deal over time and only if there is adequate cash flow available to do so.
“We are able to take this approach as we are long-term owners and are not looking to develop a project of this nature just to flip it in year four or five. We are long-term owners and plan to be a part of the Hannibal community for many years to come.”
Rodewald does not believe the ongoing pandemic will make securing the necessary funds more of a challenge than normal.
“One would think so, but we don’t see the COVID-19 environment that we find ourselves in as an impediment. Actually, we feel it is just the opposite,” he said, noting that in 2020 alone 3DD acquired 10 existing developments which totaled almost 800 units. “The federal government is allocating additional dollars to states for many things, some being for affordable housing. We’ve seen recent legislation passed at the end of last year that strengthens this market even further and more things are being discussed.”
It is anticipated that once the project in Hannibal begins it will take between 14 to 16 months to complete.
As a former employee of the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which administers the Affordable Housing Tax Credits for the state of Missouri, Rodewald believes he is held to a higher standard by the MHDC. Still, he also feels his experience working for the commission is a definite plus.
“As a former employee who used to review and underwrite deals of this nature, I know what they find important, what they want to see and how they want to see it,” he said.
There is a track record of local support for the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital project, according to Rodewald, who said the last application for Affordable Housing Tax Credits was accompanied by 62 letters of support.
“I highly anticipate that the same level of support, if not even greater, will be achieved,” he said. “To receive funding from the MHDC you have to be able to demonstrate a high level of support from the city, from service providers, from community partners and just from the citizenry at large. Strong support will be key in being able to turn our vision into reality.”
To better explain the project and to answer questions 3DD intends to host some public meetings.
“We are tentatively looking at late March or early April for a public forum to discuss our plans and receive input from not only the neighborhood residents but the community as a whole,” Rodewald said. “Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available we are trying to allow adequate time so folks can get vaccinated as everyone’s safety, including our own, is of paramount importance.”
Rodewald said the proposed project has the potential to not only benefit the central-city neighborhood where the former hospital stands, but the community as a whole.
“The adaptive re-use of the Saint Elizabeth Hospital will not only alleviate a blighted area in an otherwise healthy neighborhood, but it will preserve a majestic historical building that is an important part of Hannibal’s history,” he said. “From the preliminary conversations we’ve had with city leaders and other community stakeholders, we believe that all will come together to support this initiative. We plan to generate an outpouring of excitement and support, and shine a light on one of the best examples of how a public-private partnership should work to affect positive community change.”