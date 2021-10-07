QUINCY — Tri-State Veterans Support announced the distribution of $10,000 in holiday food gift cards to three local military units within the community.
TSVS, a collective group made up of local, state, and national organization that serve veterans and their needs in the region, took 200 gift cards valued at $50 each to the 126th Quartermaster Company of the Illinois Army National Guard and the 310th Transportation Company of the Army Reserves, both of Quincy, along with the 2175th Military Police Company of the Missouri National Guard in Hannibal.
SFC Christopher Kemper of the 126th Quartermaster said the donation will go a long way towards helping some of the unit's soldiers.
"No one in the military is going to get rich doing their jobs," Kemper said. "This gift will help tremendously."
Richard Elsenpeter, TSVS chair, said the group is honored to have received a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation that enabled the donations.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation partners with innovative nonprofits to find, fund, and shape programs across the nation to meet veterans' needs. In 2021, the Tri-State Veterans Support group has received three grants totaling $30,000 to help with food insecurity among the military, veterans, and their families.
