HANNIBAL, Mo. — An electrical extension cord overload led to a Saturday morning fire that damaged a Hannibal home.
The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched to 1302 Ruby at 5:34 a.m. and found all occupants out of the structure. Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes with no injuries reported.
Fire investigators from the department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office investigated and listed the fire as accidental due to an electrical extension cord overload. The department reminds residents to make sure to have working smoke alarms and use extension cords only for temporary use.
The department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal building inspector’s office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.