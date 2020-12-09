Festive scenes emerging for Living Windows

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Businesses in downtown Hannibal have been preparing all year long for the festive tradition of the Christmas Living Windows from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Katy Welch, owner of Java Jive and event chair, said Christmas Living Windows has become a welcome tradition for business owners, employees and the visitors who stroll by to see each scene.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas began this year with a good crowd visiting the businesses downtown and watching the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade pass by. The event has expanded this year with the Merry Potter Celebration at the Hannibal History Museum.
The museum’s wizardry-themed fundraiser began Saturday, Dec. 5, and will continue through Dec. 20. People visited shops during the weekend, with many wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“I think it’s great that they started early, and I hope it inspires others,” Welch said, noting she is considering a sort of weeklong preview for the Christmas Living Windows.
At Java Jive and businesses throughout downtown, employees are busy preparing their costumes, props and other items for the surprise displays with living windows. On Friday, the window displays will be replaced with the living scenes which will reflect a theme inspired by Disney.
Brandy Johnson, barista at Java Jive, said the energy was apparent throughout Downtown Hannibal and inside her workplace, pointing out the “vibe” has exciting as the event gets closer.
“We definitely have a staff that is filled with Christmas magic,” Johnson said. “They get really excited planning and putting together the whole thing. It definitely leaves us feeling good leading up to the Living Windows.”
Welch agreed the festival has become a special tradition that’s welcome more than ever this year, and people are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“I think how as many things have changed throughout the year, it’s nice to have a couple of key traditions that are able to still happen, despite everything else. It brings some normalcy to Main Street for Christmas,” Welch said.
Welch encouraged people to come downtown and visit as the the Festival continues — many businesses will have specials running throughout the season with the theme of shopping small.
“There’s so many new wonderful stores downtown, I think anybody could take care of their entire list on Main Street,” Welch said.
More information about the Victorian Festival of Christmas and weekly events is available by visiting the Historic Downtown Hannibal Facebook page or visiting www.historichannibalmo.com.