HANNIBAL, Mo. — A fifth Hannibal resident faces charges in connection with a fatal Sunday assault.
An arrest warrant issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charged Kaelin L. Rickey, 26, of Hannibal, with second-degree murder.
Hannibal police detectives arrested Rickey on Wednesday as the investigation continues.
Rickey is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.
Four other Hannibal residents also have been charged.
Warrants issued Tuesday charged Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal, and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal, with assault first degree.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and both remain in the Marion County Jail.
Tiara T. Bonner, 26, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, were charged Monday with second-degree murder. Both are being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main found a male victim with serious injuries from an assault. The man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from HPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigated and arrested Bonner, Anderson, Payne and Payne on Monday.