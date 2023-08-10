HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people were injured in a Wednesday night multi-vehicle crash in Hannibal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Ace R. Sims, 18, of Hannibal, was heading south at 7:35 p.m. at Veterans Road and Highway MM when it failed to yield to an eastbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Joseph T. Elzea, 36, of Hannibal.