HANNIBAL, Mo. — A two-car crash in Hannibal sent one resident to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Andre L. Lajoy, 50, of Hannibal was eastbound on Mo. MM at around 4:25 p.m. Friday. A 2012 Kia Sedona driven by Levi E. Blaine, 18, of Hannibal was northbound on Hummingbird Lane.
According to the report, Blaine struck Lajoy in the side of the Jetta after failing to yield the right-of-way. Lajoy was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were noted as wearing their seatbelts, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Assisting the MSHP at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire.