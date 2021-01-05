HANNIBAL, Mo. — Should in-person attendance by members of the Hannibal City Council remain mandatory to be considered being present at its meetings? That question will be decided by Hannibal voters during the April 2021 municipal election.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council an emergency reading was given a bill that would put Proposition 1 before voters next spring. Passage of the proposition would amend the city charter to allow attendance at council meetings by electronic means.
Members of the Hannibal Board of Education are already able to attend school board meetings virtually.
In other business, final reading was given to a proposal that creates one full-time street maintenance position while eliminating three part-time jobs.
The mayor was authorized to accept and execute a general warranty deed and settlement agreement for the acceptance of donated property at 1722 Grace St. The property is currently owned by Krysten Banghart.
A fifth change order from the riverfront renovation project was approved. The project’s general contractor, Bleigh Construction Company, will be paid an additional $83,537 for additional work and materials.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall. The hearing will be in regards to the rezoning of a 9.5-acre tract of property located near the intersection of Stardust Drive and Munger Lane. The owner of the land, Koontz Properties, LLC, has requested it be rezoned from A-one and two-family to B-multiple family.
Trash haulers operating within the city limits have been requested to provide the city with certain information — the number of customers they serve, the nature of the customers and the amount that each customer is being charged.
Reportedly, the city is considering providing such services. According to state statutes, the city cannot take any action for a period of two years after notifying haulers currently serving the city of its intentions.
The council announced that it planned to discuss security systems to be installed at Hannibal City Hall. The discussion took place in closed session after the council determined that disclosure of the issue in an open meeting would “impair the city’s ability to protect the security and safety of city employees and the city hall building.”