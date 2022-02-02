HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Board of Public Works has a Master Purchase Power and Sale Agreement with Ameren. The contract, which was approved by the HBPW Board at its January meeting, was OK’d by the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night.
“The addition of this agreement with Ameren to our portfolio will strengthen our purchasing portfolio and provide efficiencies to our purchasing strategy,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, noting that the HBPW has similar agreements with a handful of wholesale power providers. “The energy market is becoming a more fluid and volatile market from years past. This agreement (with Ameren) will help protect our customers from some of the new market volatility.”
According to Gordon, the HBPW utilizes a self-managed purchase power plan strategy.
“There are times in which pricing bids must be taken to acquire contracts for both energy and capacity to meet the power needs of our customers,” he said. “To get the best pricing, it has been recommended by our purchase power consultant, GDS, that we obtain live pricing that may only be good for a couple of hours.”
Gordon noted that the agreement with Ameren does not include specific quantities of power or specific pricing.
In other business, the mayor was authorized to sign a contract for $5,000 for the purchase of the Simpleview CRM software for the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
April Azotea addressed the council on the topic of homeless people in Hannibal.
Melonie Nevels, executive director of Two Rivers Industries, Inc., provided the annual recycling report to the council members.
Street closures were approved for the Loafers monthly cruise in on the first Saturday of April through June and August through October.
Approval was given for street closures and the posting of “no parking” signs on Saturday, May 7, during the Loafers annual car show in downtown Hannibal.
