HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night reviewed and revised the ballot language for Proposition 1, its request for a half cent city sales tax increase which will likely appear on the April 2022 ballot.
If passed by voters next spring, money generated by the tax increase would be used to pay for the costs associated with “infrastructure and remedial improvements.” According to the proposition, included under that heading are streets, gutters and sidewalks; flood protection, levee improvements, levee equipment, emergency infrastructure projects, and demolition projects related to infrastructure. Removed by the council from the list of potential projects were those related to “storm and sanitary sewage.”
Collection of the additional sales tax would continue for five years before it would “sunset” or end unless voters approved an extension of the tax or a comparable capital improvements tax measure.
Tax proceeds would be deposited into a special account and would be kept separate from other city funds.
City Attorney James Lemon will return at the next meeting of the council in two weeks with a final version of the ballot language.
In other business, the city council approved the second and final reading of a bill seeking a state block grant to help pay for new lights at the airport.
The mayor has been authorized to sign a $155,546 Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission state block grant agreement for funding for renovations of the runway lighting, Precision Approach Path Indicator and Runway End Identifier Lights.
Jviation, which provides airport engineering services to the city, has proposed a lump sum not to exceed $169,829 to design the project. Rood & Associates is providing a $3,000 independent fee estimate, which is a federal requirement, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
The agreement will include the use of some of the city’s Non-Primary Entitlement Aviation funds — $5,216 from 2017, $150,000 from 2018 and $330 from 2019.
The city will be required to pay a 10 percent lump sum not to exceed a match of $17,283.
The total estimated cost of the runway light project is $690,500.
First reading was given a bill that would see the property at 3700 Palmyra Road rezoned from E-Commercial to B-Multiple Family.
A bill that adds and defines “galleries” in the city code was given a first reading.
Approval was given the acceptance of a small portion of Shinn Lane from Marion County.
F&M Bank and Trust Company was approved as the city’s depository. Included in the resolution was a banking depository services agreement and pledge, along with a depository contract.
The council approved amending the 2021-22 city budget because of additional revenues and expenditures pertaining to a U.S. Department of Agriculture MOSWIN radio grant.
A bid of $17,503 from Johan Farms was accepted for a city-owned 2002 Kubota M8200 tractor which had been declared surplus equipment by the council.
