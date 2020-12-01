HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department will be purchasing 15 new self-contained breathing apparatus after the city council approved accepting the low bid for the devices during the council’s Tuesday night meeting at city hall.
The winning bid of $11,130 was submitted by the Heiman Fire Department of Ashton, Iowa.
According to Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis, HPD’s current SCBA equipment was purchased in 2003 through a Homeland Security grant.
The decision to seek new breathing devices was made after consulting the Hannibal Fire Department.
“It was determined that since the cylinders exceeded the 15-year work life they could be used one additional time, but should not be refilled,” Davis said.
The SCBA devices can help keep police officers safe.
“The SCBA equipment allows officers to breathe safe air while in an environment that might pose a health threat from viral, toxic or other harmful respiratory threats that would be harmful if breathed for an extended period of time,” Davis said.
Funding of the purchase $10,000 will come from the CARES Act. The remaining $1,130 will be paid for out of the HPD’s equipment budget.
In other business, the Hannibal City Council gave final reading to a bill that will revise city statutes regarding the qualifications of an applicant who is seeking to secure a liquor license.
Under the proposed revision a five-year “look back” period would be added to city statutes pertaining to the liquor license application guidelines for violations such as selling alcohol to a minor.
First reading was given a bill that would revise city code regarding non-conforming uses.
According to City Attorney James Lemon, a non-conforming use is a use that was previously legal, that because of some type of change in the city code it is no longer legal.
“The big problem is under the code it is a little unclear how that is dealt with,” Lemon said in September. “What happens if it is a new owner? What happens if it is destroyed or damaged seriously and has to be rebuilt? What we are trying to do is establish some fair and reasonable rules as to what happens if those instances happen.”
A resolution was approved that allows the city to execute an administrative contract with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments regarding the Union Street storm sewer project which will utilize emergency Community Development Block Grant funding.
The cost of the administrative services is $39,209. Of that amount $38,209 will be paid by the CDBG. The local match portion the city will contribute will amount to $1,000.
A contract for $359,999 with RL Persons Construction, Inc. was approved. The contract will pay for phase 2 of the Palmyra Road sidewalk project.
At the Nov. 3 meeting of the council bid award approval was given. On Tuesday night approval was given to a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a contract for the sidewalk project.
First reading was given a bill that would rezone 13 acres of land on Stardust Drive from A-one and two-family to planned density residential. The property is owned by Cabot Fine Homes, LLC.
Approval was given two recommendations from the traffic committee. One will allow the placement of a handicap parking space at 706 Bird St. The other will make Jefferson Street a two-way street.