HANNIBAL, Mo. — A residential fire Tuesday morning had the Hannibal Fire Department on scene for around two hours, but caused no reported injuries.
At 9:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 120 Jupiter Drive. The initial response to the call was all stations, and once on the scene, incident command confirmed a fire with smoke and flames coming from the building. The resident had exited safely by the time firefighters arrived.
The eight responding firefighters conducted an offensive attack on the fire and had it under control in around 15 minutes. Firefighters remained on-scene for about an hour and a half conducting overhaul and ventilation operations.
A fire investigator from the HFD and Missouri State Fire Marshal's office were called to the scene and determined the fire was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction.
The Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal City Building Inspector’s office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
