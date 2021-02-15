HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library received three volumes of the journals and business records of R. D. Brewington, a 19th-century businessman in Hannibal.
Brewington was a tanner and merchant, moving to Hannibal in the 1850s. The physical volumes were donated by his descendent, Robert J. Coontz Jr.
R.D. Brewington’s Big Journal 1 covers the years 1882 through part of 1886 and includes a list of notable deaths in the region. R.D. Brewington’s Big Journal 2 begins shortly after the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861, runs until 1872, then resumes for a few months in 1886. R.D. Brewington’s Small Journal covers the years of 1897 and 1898.
“These are important research materials for local historians and genealogists,” Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said. “Hannibal’s newspapers are not extant for a good part of the 19th century from the Civil War until 1905 or so. These journals provide a glimpse into Mr. Brewington’s world at that time, which was Hannibal. They are fascinating to read, and his handwriting is quite legible.”
Robert Dashill Brewington was born in Maryland in 1808, and lived until Dec. 30, 1900. He and his wife, Elizabeth Bacon Brewington, are buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery. They were the parents of Mary Bacon Brewington Coontz, who was the mother of Adm. Robert E. Coontz (1864-1935) and the great-great-grandmother of the donor, Robert J. Coontz Jr.
More information about Brewington and a number of photos are available in Mary Lou Montgomery’s Hannibal Courier-Post article at www.hannibal.net/news/history/robert-d-brewington-1894-oldest-odd-fellow/article_6d084666-212b-5af6-a2dd-24b6b199730f.html or on her website at www.maryloumontgomery.com.
Digital images of the three Brewington journals are available on the Library’s ResCartaWeb page at https://rc.hannibal.lib.mo.us/jsp/RcWebBrowse.jsp.
“The Library very much appreciated it that Mr. Coontz took the time to photograph each page of the journals before he donated them. The ResCarta Foundation was able to convert his images and mount them on the library’s website. Now we need to make these journals and business records accessible by transcribing them. Library staff and volunteers have quite a project to undertake,” Yundt Silver said. “Transcriptions will be mounted alongside the photographs of each page, and then the journals and business records will be searchable. Right now, you have to know the date you want and keep looking.”