HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of tampering with a vehicle and a drug charge.
According to the Hannibal Police Department, an employee with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation department attempted to stop a man driving a utility cart through the Sodalis Nature Preserve just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. An officer with the HPD stopped the cart on a lower trail and took the driver into custody.
Dustin L. Pagett, 30, of Hannibal was arrested and found to be in possession of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The utility card was found to have been reported stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Country Club Drive.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for Pagett on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000. Pagett remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.