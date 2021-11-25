HANNIBAL, Mo. — On Tuesday, an officer of the Hannibal Police Department made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two men.
According to the report, just before noon on Tuesday, HPD made a traffic stop and one of the vehicle's occupants, Robert A. Culp, 44, of Hannibal, attempted to run. While the officer was trying to detain him, Culp fought with him before being joined by another man that tried to stop the HPD officer.
The report shows that Culp managed to get a knife out of his pocket, but was stopped from opening it. Culp reportedly threw the knife toward the other man and told him repeatedly to kill the officer.
Additional HPD officers arrived and both Culp and the other man were taken into custody. On Wednesday, the Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court issues a warrant for Culp on charges of second degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. Culp remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
At this time, no other information has been provided about the second man arrested.