BARRY, Ill. — A pair of reported vehicle thefts in Barry led to the arrest of a Hannibal, Mo. man on Monday.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a report of a vehicle stolen from the 600 block of Rogers Street in Barry at 5:28 p.m. on Sunday. At 4:16 p.m. on Monday, the Department received a report of a second vehicle stolen in the 1200 block of Pratt Street in Barry.
Both vehicles were recovered Monday in Hannibal. Following an investigation, the Hannibal Police Department arrested Joshua M. Perkins, 36, of Hannibal for possession of a stolen vehicle. Perkins was lodged in the Marion County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.
The investigation into these thefts is ongoing. The Pike County Sheriff's Department is asking for anyone with information, including anyone with doorbell cameras or other surveillance systems, to contact the sheriff's department.
