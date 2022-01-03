HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested and charged in connection with an ATM theft.
A warrant issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charged Jon C. Otten, 40, with receiving stolen property.
Otten was arrested on Dec. 31 after Hannibal police officers were called to the 100 block of Lindsey Drive to investigate a theft at an ATM. Officers found the machine had received extensive damage and a large sum of currency had been removed.
A subsequent search of a residence in the 500 block of Head Lane located a large sum of currency along with tools which were believed to have been taken in a Dec. 21 commercial burglary from the 4300 block of Paris Gravel Road.
Otten was currently out on bond from a June 26, 2021, incident when an ATM sustained damage in the 100 block of Lindsey Drive.
Otten remains in the Marion County Jail with bond set at $25,000 surety while the investigation continues with more charges possible.