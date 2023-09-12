HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges in connection with a Saturday night crash.
Robert E. Hinton, 56, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
The Hannibal Police Department said an officer on patrol saw a male lying on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Broadway with serious injury to one of his legs. Several witnesses said the injured man was riding a motorcycle east on Broadway and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Hinton.
Officers located Hinton still driving the truck in the area of Broadway and Summit. Hinton was arrested without incident.
Hinton’s bond was set at $25,000 cash on. He remains in the Marion County Jail.
The motorcyclist was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.