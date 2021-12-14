HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child after police responded to an early Monday disturbance in the 2400 block of Market.
When Hannibal officers arrived at the scene around 12:38 a.m., they found a 2-year-old lying on the floor wearing only a diaper despite the cold temperatures inside the home. The child appeared to have faint breathing, the Hannibal Police Department said in a news release, and the father, Jade A. Helm, 34, of Hannibal, would not allow officers to clothe the child and did not want medical assistance for the child.
Officers took protective custody of the child, who was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of potential methamphetamine exposure.
Helm was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for first degree endangering the welfare of a child. Helm’s bond was set at $25,000.
The department was assisted by the Children’s Division of Marion County.