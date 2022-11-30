HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged with child abuse by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County following his Nov. 22 arrest.
Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal was charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation was opened when Hannibal Police detectives were contacted on Nov. 22 by the Marion County Children's Division about a 1-year-old examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital the day before prior to the child being transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of broken bones and other serious injuries.