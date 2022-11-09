WHEELING, Mo. — A Hannibal man died in a Tuesday morning crash in Livingston County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Charles J. Bieber, 33, of Hannibal, was heading west at 10:40 a.m.on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge, 3 miles west of Wheeling, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck the end of the guardrail. The patrol said the vehicle became airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn, ejecting Bieber, who was not wearing a seat belt, before coming to rest on its top, facing west, in the creek.