HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges after a Sunday morning disturbance and negotiating with police for his surrender.
The Hannibal Police Department reported officers responded at approximately 7:40 a.m. to a disturbance in an apartment in the 100 block of North 11th and determined Jon R. Morton, 37, of Hannibal, was still inside the apartment.
Morton, who lived in the apartment, was known to have two felony warrants for his arrest, HPD said, and due to his history and risk factors, the Hannibal Special Response Team was activated along with officers trained as negotiators.
Several residents were evacuated for safety reasons, and officers began trying to contact Morton. After an extended period of time, Morton made contact with negotiators and later agreed to surrender.
Morton was arrested on the warrants and transported to the Marion County Jail. HPD said additional charges could be sought against Morton.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
HPD was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Housing Authority, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire Protection District.