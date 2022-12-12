HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces several charges in connection with an investigation into a Friday afternoon assault.
A warrant issued Saturday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charges Tyler Hudson, 27, with assault first degree special victim, domestic assault second degree, resisting arrest for a felony, disarming a peace officer and property damage first degree.
Officers dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club around 3 p.m. Friday found a victim with injuries. Hudson, who had left the scene, was located at approximately 3:34 p.m. in a traffic stop in the 2800 block of St. Mary’s.
The Hannibal Police Department said Hudson would not comply with the officer’s commands and struggled as the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle to make the arrest. Once outside the vehicle, Hudson continued to resist. The officer drew a Taser and attempted to use it, but Hudson was able to gain control of the Taser and threw it across the street, breaking it, and then grabbed the officer’s flashlight from his duty belt.
The officer gained control of Hudson and took him into custody.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and Hudson remains in the Marion County Jail.
The officer sustained only minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment. HPD thanks those who called 911 and who stopped to check on the officer.