HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges for trafficking narcotics.
The Hannibal Police Department said Gary M. George, 52, of Hannibal, was arrested shortly after midnight Thursday by officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad.
When officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Barrett Drive and Industrial Loop Road on a vehicle George was driving, a large bag containing what is believed to be methamphetamine was thrown from the vehicle as it was coming to a stop.
George, who had been under surveillance by ACES for several weeks, was arrested without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail, HPD said, and the bag was recovered.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Ralls County. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
