HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces drug charges after a Monday afternoon arrest.
Paul J. Sultzman, 39, of Hannibal, remains in the Marion County Jail.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad saw Sultzman at around 2:59 p.m. Monday sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Gordon.
Officers contacted Sultzman, who ran from the vehicle but slipped, fell in the snow and was apprehended without further incident.
Sultzman, who had a felony parole warrant in Missouri and a felony warrant in Illinois, was found in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The department said the vehicle was searched, and numerous items believed to be stolen were located. Detectives are working to locate owners of the items, the department said.